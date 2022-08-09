    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Tech Toyz: Outlining OEMs adoption of corning gorilla glass with DX/DX+ smartphone camera lens cover

    Tech Toyz: Outlining OEMs adoption of corning gorilla glass with DX/DX+ smartphone camera lens cover

    By CNBC-TV18
    In this latest episode of Tech Toyz, Scott Forester, Division Vice President of Corning Gorilla Glass talked on OEMs adoption of corning gorilla glass with DX/DX+ smartphone camera lens cover.

    Corning announced a new category for its scratch-resistant and durable glass composite products, the corning gorilla glass with DX and corning gorilla glass with DX+ smartphone camera lens cover. These are technically not new as they have been covering smartwatch displays since 2018. But the transition to smartphone camera lenses required plenty of tweaking to durability and light transmittance. Gorilla glass with DX and DX+ offers advanced optical performance, superior scratch resistance and durability compared to regular smartphone lens covers.
    So how have OEMs adopted the tech, how does this enable better photography and scratch resistance. To discuss this CNBC-TV18’s Shibani Gharat spoke to Scott Forester - Division Vice President of Corning Gorilla Glass which makes scratch-resistant and durable glass composite products for camera lenses, smartphones and watches.
    Watch accompanying video for more
