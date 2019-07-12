One More Orbit team circle the globe in 47 hours

Adani Ports 415.30 (+0.58%)
Asian Paints 1361.95 (+2.21%)
Axis Bank 755.80 (-1.38%)
Bajaj Auto 2722.55 (+0.40%)
Bajaj Finance 3377.50 (-2.13%)
Bajaj Finserv 7725.70 (+1.05%)
Bharti Airtel 356.10 (-1.29%)
Bharti Infratel 262.95 (-0.74%)
BPCL 345.75 (-1.37%)
Britannia 2780.60 (+0.56%)
Cipla 556.80 (+0.80%)
Coal India 231.25 (-1.55%)
Dr Reddys Labs 2628.60 (-0.92%)
Eicher Motors 18955.30 (-0.41%)
GAIL 146.65 (-0.54%)
Grasim 916.05 (-0.35%)
HCL Tech 1023.90 (+0.30%)
HDFC 2257.80 (-0.18%)
HDFC Bank 2393.90 (-0.55%)
Hero Motocorp 2569.80 (+2.47%)
Hindalco 198.85 (+0.20%)
HUL 1713.20 (-1.02%)
ICICI Bank 427.05 (+0.12%)
Indiabulls Hsg 665.95 (-0.92%)
IndusInd Bank 1509.50 (-2.06%)
Infosys 726.75 (+0.73%)
IOC 146.85 (-0.71%)
ITC 275.05 (-0.22%)
JSW Steel 267.90 (+0.22%)
Kotak Mahindra 1483.65 (-0.09%)
Larsen 1466.85 (-1.9%)
M&M 631.90 (-0.35%)
Maruti Suzuki 5971.45 (-0.99%)
NTPC 127.80 (-0.89%)
ONGC 149.70 (-2.22%)
Power Grid Corp 206.70 (-0.91%)
Reliance 1280.50 (-0.08%)
SBI 363.60 (+0.11%)
Sun Pharma 407.70 (+2.40%)
Tata Motors 159.30 (+1.59%)
Tata Steel 472.90 (+2.36%)
TCS 2107.60 (+0.24%)
Tech Mahindra 665.80 (+0.02%)
Titan Company 1101.20 (+0.38%)
UltraTechCement 4565.85 (+0.59%)
UPL 630.05 (-0.19%)
Vedanta 167.65 (+2.44%)
Wipro 258.95 (-3.29%)
Yes Bank 94.20 (+1.89%)
Zee Entertain 350.70 (-1.16%)