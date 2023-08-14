In an ever-evolving digital landscape, India stands out among the nations with the highest count of mobile phone users globally. Nonetheless, merely a third of the country's internet users are women. Free/Dem, an initiative spearheaded by Ideosync Media Combine, a non-profit organisation dedicated to amplifying the voices of girls and women from marginalised backgrounds is making significant strides in providing these women with a platform to overcome the digital divide.

The UN Women's Gender Snapshot 2022 report reveals a startling fact: the exclusion of women from the digital world has resulted in an astonishing economic loss of approximately $1 trillion to the GDP of low and middle-income countries over the past decade.

According to Oxfam's Digital Divide India Inequality Report for 2022, Indian women are statistically 15 percent less likely than men to possess a mobile phone, and their likelihood of utilising mobile internet services is reduced by 33 percent compared to men.

Though these figures might appear discouraging, the ongoing struggle to rectify this situation persists. In localised areas such as Tajpur Pahadi, an urban slum within the National Capital Region (NCR), young women are actively working to bridge the digital gap and shatter gender barriers through their creative expressions.

For more insights into the impactful role of Free/Dem in narrowing the digital disparity, watch the accompanying video.