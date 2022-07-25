To discuss the journey so far and road ahead for the Metaverse, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ajit Mohan, VP & MD of Meta in India.

Metaverse is the buzzword that is dominating all conversations today. Some people are already on it, while others are still wrapping their heads around it.

In October 2021, Facebook renamed itself Meta, changing its corporate identity and signaling the imminent shift that the Internet was about to make.

It also signaled or conveyed the fact that its multi-billion dollar social networks – Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram are now just part of its larger reimagined outlook as a tech company.

To discuss the journey so far and road ahead for the Metaverse, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ajit Mohan, VP & MD of Meta in India.

Watch video for more