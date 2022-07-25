    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newstechnology News

    Metaverse is an immersive, embodied version of the Internet: Meta

    videos | IST

    Metaverse is an immersive, embodied version of the Internet: Meta

    Profile image
    By Anuradha SenGupta   IST (Published)
    Mini

    To discuss the journey so far and road ahead for the Metaverse, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ajit Mohan, VP & MD of Meta in India.

    Metaverse is the buzzword that is dominating all conversations today. Some people are already on it, while others are still wrapping their heads around it.
    In October 2021, Facebook renamed itself Meta, changing its corporate identity and signaling the imminent shift that the Internet was about to make.
    It also signaled or conveyed the fact that its multi-billion dollar social networks – Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram are now just part of its larger reimagined outlook as a tech company.
    To discuss the journey so far and road ahead for the Metaverse, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ajit Mohan, VP & MD of Meta in India.
    Watch video for more
    Tags
    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng