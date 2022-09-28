    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newstechnology News

    Metaverse creating new jobs that did not exists before, says Accenture

    videos | IST

    Metaverse creating new jobs that did not exists before, says Accenture

    Profile image
    By Anuradha SenGupta   IST (Published)
    Mini

    CNBC-TV18 spoke to Paul Daugherty, group chief executive for technology and chief technical officer at Accenture to find out what this massive digital transformation entails and how much it will cost.

    Metaverse is being built by multiple stakeholders – big tech companies, electronics majors, gaming companies, content creators, developers as well as individual businesses.
    CNBC-TV18 spoke to Paul Daugherty, group chief executive for technology and chief technical officer at Accenture to find out what this massive digital transformation entails and how much it will cost.
    According to Daugherty, Metaverse enables companies to create new experiences for their employees, make new products, and also enables them to create new ways of commerce. He added that Metaverse is creating a lot of new jobs that did not exist before.
    Watch video for entire discussion.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng