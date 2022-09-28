CNBC-TV18 spoke to Paul Daugherty, group chief executive for technology and chief technical officer at Accenture to find out what this massive digital transformation entails and how much it will cost.

Metaverse is being built by multiple stakeholders – big tech companies, electronics majors, gaming companies, content creators, developers as well as individual businesses.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Paul Daugherty, group chief executive for technology and chief technical officer at Accenture to find out what this massive digital transformation entails and how much it will cost.

According to Daugherty, Metaverse enables companies to create new experiences for their employees, make new products, and also enables them to create new ways of commerce. He added that Metaverse is creating a lot of new jobs that did not exist before.

Watch video for entire discussion.