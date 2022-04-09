Media Dialogues in 2022: In conversation with YouTube’s Ajay Vidyasagar

In this episode of Media Dialogues, CNBC-TV18’s Anuradha SenGupta is in conversation with Ajay Vidyasagar, Regional Director-Asia Pacific for YouTube Partnerships.

Streaming media, what we call OTT (over-the-top) in India, have grabbed eyeballs and attention in the pandemic years (COVID-19), but user-generated content platforms that got here first are not sitting by idly — they continue to amass content, add audiences and mop up ad dollars. So what are they doing to stay ahead? Will the future belong to them or to legacy media and new-age streamers?

Find out from YouTube that had global ad revenues of nearly $29 billion last year. But first, some more mind-boggling numbers -- YouTube has 2 billion logged-in users and every day, people watch a billion hours of video and generate a billion views.

YouTube Shorts which was launched in India first in 2020 has accumulated 5 trillion all-time views.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Anuradha SenGupta in conversation with Ajay Vidyasagar, Regional Director-Asia Pacific for YouTube Partnerships, to find out more about what all this means and what the future is for user-generated content and the content creator economy.