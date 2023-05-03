English
Mad About Markets | The pros and cons of the booming AI economy

Profile image
By Mangalam Maloo   | Ritu Singh   May 3, 2023 5:03 PM IST (Published)
Fluid AI is leading the charge with a new way for enterprises to leverage GPT. While chat GPT is accessible to the public and can be used for fun tasks like finding a recipe, organizations need to be careful with their private data.

The world of Artificial Intelligence is constantly evolving, and its impact on the global economy is becoming increasingly apparent.

Fluid AI is leading the charge with a new way for enterprises to leverage GPT. While ChatGPT is accessible to the public and can be used for fun tasks like finding a recipe, organisations need to be careful with their private data.
Instead, Fluid AI allows businesses to expose ChatGPT to specific use-cases within their organization, essentially creating a smart knowledge worker that can understand and sense everything about the company. This innovative use of AI has the potential to transform industries and create new opportunities for growth and efficiency.
Read Here | Artificial intelligence risks 'quite scary', says 'AI Godfather' Geoffrey Hinton as he resigns from Google
However, as with any transformative technology, there are both pros and cons to the AI economy. On the positive side, AI has the potential to transform industries and create new opportunities for innovation and growth. It can help businesses automate tedious tasks and improve efficiency, freeing up time and resources for more strategic work.
On the negative side, there are concerns about the impact of AI on jobs. Many fear that AI will replace human workers, leading to widespread unemployment and economic disruption.
CNBC-TV18 spoke to Abhinav Aggarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, Fluid AI, and Raghav Aggarwal, Co-Founder, Fluid AI, to discuss the pros and the cons, the yays and the nays of the AI economy. Is AI transformative technology or a threat to jobs?
Watch accompanying video for more
X