Looking to leverage data and content as an aggregator: PB Fintech

Looking to leverage data and content as an aggregator, said Yashish Dahiya, chairman and CEO of PB Fintech, on Thursday.

The recently listed PB Fintech, an online platform for insurance and lending products, is now eyeing the account aggregator business. The company is looking at setting up a subsidiary to carry out this business.

About 90 percent of the market is participating on the platform, Dahiya told CNBC-TV18.

On business, he said that the company will be profitable in about 12 months.

