Apple has launched iPhone 13 series with the iPhone Mini costing about $700. A new watch, new Airpods and a 9th generation iPad were also unveiled.

The regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will reportedly feature same dual cameras at the back, and pro and pro max models are said to include triple cameras. Are the new gizmos worth your money? Shibani Gharat gets the details.

