Import delay from China could impact production in April: Dixon Tech

Delay in imports from China could impact production in April, said Atul Lall, managing director of Dixon Technologies India, on Tuesday, adding that the inventory available is for 15-20 days for mobile and televisions.
With rising cases of COVID-19 in China and several cities seeing fresh lockdowns, there are reports that the supply of parts from China is delayed by 10-15 days and finished goods imports are also likely to take a hit.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Lall said, “We import products from China across all our verticals whether its television, mobile phones, LED lightings and washing machines.”
According to him, there is a delay for a week in imports from Shenzhen. “Our shipments have been delayed by a week or so which will have an impact sometime in the latter half of April,” Lall said.
