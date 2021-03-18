IBLA 2021: Palo Alto Networks’ Nikesh Arora lists measures to battle cyber security threat

VIDEOS

March 18, 2021

In a recent blogpost, President of Microsoft, Brad Smith raised a big red flag on the evolving cyber security threat. He said that a new generation of private companies akin to mercenaries have been privatizing cyber security attacks and this includes using artificial intelligence to weaponize large stolen sets of data, to spread targeted disinformation to individuals using text messages, as well as encrypted messaging applications.

Also, a Ransomware Threat Report by Palo Alto Networks suggested that average ransom paid by organisations in 2020 was over $3,12,000 – that is almost 3 times higher than 2019.

To understand the evolving cyber security threat and what measures need to be taken to battle this threat, Shereen Bhan spoke to Nikesh Arora, CEO & Chairman of Palo Alto Networks.