How Chinaâ€™s Xiaomi is going global

VIDEOS

Entrepreneurship

Updated : September 10, 2019 11:54 AM IST

Xiaomi was started in 2010. Today, itâ€™s one of the worldâ€™s most popular smartphones.

In India, itâ€™s number one.

Xiaomiâ€™s rise has been meteoric. Just nine years after it was founded and one year after going public, the Chinese company became the youngest member of the Fortune Global 500i.

The technology giant is best known for its smartphones. Itâ€™s the worldâ€™s fourth most popular smartphone maker, behind Samsung, Huawei and Apple.

But Xiaomi doesnâ€™t just make phones. Walk into one of Xiaomiâ€™s more than 1,000 global stores, and youâ€™ll find an array of different devices.

Almost anything you can imagine, they sell here in the Xiaomi store. From Virtual Reality, walkie talkies, this device translates languages, like Chinese to English, voice assistants and smart home speakers, wearables and even tools.

Since its early days, Xiaomiâ€™s founders dreamed of an international footprint. And now, itâ€™s one of a hand full of Chinese companies who have managed to do what many couldnâ€™t. It broke out of its home market and went global.

Xiaomiâ€™s headcount has grown from around 100 in 2010 to a whopping 17,000 staff members today.

This is company orientation where employees learn about the corporate history and corporate culture before they start in their roles, and just by the looks of it, this is quite a lot of people.

Its global headquarters in Beijing is home to about 12,000 employees.