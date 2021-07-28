Honeywell Automation sees double-digit orderbook growth; expects demand uptick from renewables

VIDEOS

Honeywell Automation expects an uptick in demand from the renewable energy portfolio, Ashish Gaikwad, managing director (MD), told CNBC-TV18.

“Due to the sustainability agenda that everybody is having on their corporate list, we see a good uptick in demand for renewable energy-related solutions that grow from our portfolio. So overall we see growth in the pipeline and we hope that it will convert into orders in the time to come,” he said.

On orderbook, Gaikwad said, “We have pipelines which are growing in double-digit, which is a good sign. We plan to look at the gross domestic product (GDP) and therefore beating that number by 1.5 times of GDP.”

“I see the digitisation drive across the spectrum of the industries that we serve. The process industry as well infrastructure industry like airports, commercial buildings etc., and the new market that we engage in is solar power and therefore providing automation and battery backup solutions to those. Data centres are coming up in a big way. Pharmaceutical and healthcare is another sector which is taking advantage of digitisation and also warehouses; automation of warehouses is getting a lot of traction as well because of e-commerce rise that we see in India,” he said.

