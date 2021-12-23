Hiring pattern changing; future completely digital: Monster.com

Quess Corp board has approved Rs 112.5 crore investment in monster.com with an option to extend it to Rs 137.5 crore. Meridian Investments & Volrado Venture Partners to invest in monster.com.

Quess Corp board has approved a Rs 112.5 crore investment in monster.com with an option to extend it to Rs 137.5 crore. Meridian Investments & Volrado Venture Partners to invest in monster.com. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sekhar Garisa, CEO of monster.com, and Ajit Isaac, chairman of Quess Corp, spoke at length about the same.

First up, Isaac said that this represented an opportunity to move into the digital method of finding candidates.

Meanwhile, Garisa said the future of hiring will be different and completely digital.

“We are going after a market which is of USD 9 billion in size across the geographies that we operate in and that’s where the real opportunity lies,” he said.

Monster.com to be a substantially profitable business in next 2-3 years, he said.

