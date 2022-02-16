Hiranandani Group enters technology-led consumer services with Tez Platforms

Hiranandani Group announces the launch of their new consumer tech platform Tez Platforms. Darshan Hiranandani, CEO of Hiranandani Group discussed more on the new launch.

Hiranandani Group on Wednesday announced the launch of their new technology-led consumer services with Tez Platforms. Darshan Hiranandani, CEO of Hiranandani Group in an exclusive talk with CNBC-TV18 discussed more on the new launch.

“In the time of COVID-19 , the move towards the digital universe has become more rapid and the opportunity is very large,” he said. According to him, consumer entertainment is going to be one of the first journeys in that direction.

He is hoping to work with global partners, global technologies to make new apps, new studios, new ecosystems domestically and create a large gaming entertainment, social media ecosystem that deals with that niche.

The company’s objective is to look at entertainment in a holistic way and whether the company needs AI partners or eCommerce platforms in that entertainment universe.

