High attrition not a challenge for data analytics biz: Latent View

Rajan Venkatesan, the chief financial officer of Latent View Analytics, on Wednesday said that high attrition is not a challenge for the data analytics business. Venkatesan also said that attrition is here to stay and the company is dealing with it.

He further said that the scope for data analytics is immense as more companies interact with customers digitally.

Talking about business, Venkatesan said that the aim is to grow faster than the industry which is growing at 18-20 percent.

