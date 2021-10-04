Health Minister launches drone-based vaccine delivery model

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday launched an initiative to facilitate COVID-19 vaccine delivery to tough and hard-to-reach terrains of the Northeast through drones.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday launched an initiative to facilitate COVID-19 vaccine delivery to tough and hard-to-reach terrains of the Northeast through drones.

The ICMR's Drone Response and Outreach in North East (i-Drone), a delivery model to make sure that life-saving COVID-19 vaccines reach everyone, is in line with the government's commitment to Antyodaya' in health - making healthcare accessible to the last citizen of the country, officials said.

This is the first time a 'Make in India' drone has been used in South Asia to transport the COVID-19 vaccine. i-Drone was used from Bishnupur district hospital to Loktak lake in Manipur. The actual road distance between these locations is 26 km. 10 beneficiaries will receive 1st dose and 8 will receive 2nd dose at the PHC.

Mandaviya expressed confidence in the initiative and noted that it can be helpful in delivering not only vaccines but also other medical supplies. This will help in overcoming the gaps in current vaccine delivery mechanisms, he said He thanked the Ministry of Civil Aviation, DGCA and the Airport Authority of India for their support towards this endeavour and congratulated ICMR, health workers and all associated with this landmark initiative

-With PTI inputs