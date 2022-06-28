Government mulls re-hauling the IT Hardware PLI scheme

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the government is considering re-hauling the IT Hardware PLI scheme on the back of concerns raised by the industry. Companies had argued that low PLI incentives do not provide a business case to invest in facilities in India.

Sources say the reworking of the scheme is a complicated process and the reworked scheme may be announced only after March 2023.

The government had announced the scheme in February 2021 with a fixed outlay of Rs 7,350 crore over a four-year period.

Under the scheme, domestic players that invest Rs 20 crore and achieve sales of Rs 50 crore in the first year, Rs 100 crore in the second, Rs 200 crore in the third, and Rs 300 crore in the final year will pocket incentives of 1-4 percent on incremental sales over 2019-20, the base financial year.

