Global Innovation Index 2021: India ranks 46th, Switzerland tops for 11th year in a row

India has climbed two spots to rank 46th in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2021, published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

WIPO ranks 132 countries on their innovation ecosystems based on 81 indicators. GII is calculated as the average of two sub-indices - innovation input sub-index and innovation output sub-index.

These indices include elements like institutions, human capital and research, infra, market sophistication, business sophistication, knowledge and technology outputs and creative outputs.

India leads the Central and Southern Asia region and also ranks 2nd in the lower-middle-income group. It continues to hold world leadership in the information and communication technologies services exports indicator.

India also holds top ranks in other indicators like domestic industry diversification and graduates in science and engineering

Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai are in the top 100 science and technology clusters. Meanwhile, Switzerland topped the index for the 11th year in a row. Switzerland, Sweden, USA and UK continued to lead the ranking as all have ranked in the top 5 in the past 3 years

