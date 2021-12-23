Getting orders for tunnel communication across networks: RailTel Corp

RailTel Corporation of India is getting a lot of orders for tunnel communication across networks, Puneet Chawla, CMD, told CNBC-TV18.

Speaking about orderbook, he said that the current orderbook stands at Rs 5,400 crore and it will go to Rs 6,000 crore by end of FY22.

On growth, Chawla said that the margin will see an improvement over last year.

He expects overall EBITDA margin for the year between 25 percent and 30 percent and profit after tax (PAT) margin to be around 12 percent.

