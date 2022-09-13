Financial system stakeholders must collaborate to counter cyber security threat: Experts

Digital financial transactions have grown at a mindboggling pace in India and that has come at the cost of greater vulnerability to a spectrum of cyber-attacks. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sapna Chadha, VP of Marketing, India & Southeast Asia at Google and Sunil Mehta, Chief Executive at Indian Banks Association to discuss how big the challenge is, how it keeps evolving and why all stakeholders must collaborate to counter the cyber security threat.

So stakeholders in the ecosystem – from the banking regulator to the government of India to individual banks to the fintech companies, everyone is pulling out all stops to ensure cyber security.

Technology giant Google has just launched a multimedia awareness campaign as well as a slew of other initiatives to address the issue.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sapna Chadha, vice president of marketing, India & Southeast Asia at Google, and Sunil Mehta, chief executive at Indian Banks Association to discuss how big the challenge is, how it keeps evolving and why all stakeholders must collaborate to counter the cyber security threat.

