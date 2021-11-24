Explained: How AI can accurately determine person's age

Worried about underage children accessing social media apps like Instagram or TikTok which are not meant for them or worried about teenagers posing as an adult to buy alcohol?

Well, there is some good news - Artificial Intelligence (AI) today can fairly accurately determine the age of a person without authenticating the person, i.e. identifying the name or the details of a person. All it will do is spit out the age of the person, so no invasion of privacy here.

London-based digital identity company Yoti believes its AI-powered age estimation, can predict a person's age accurately. Yoti claims for the first time, it can accurately determine whether children are under or over the age of 13, the minimum age many social media firms require their users to be.

To know more watch the video.