E-sports on the rise; content viewership has doubled annually: Nazara Tech

E-sports will become the largest format in India, said Manish Agarwal, chief executive officer of Nazara Technologies, on Monday, adding that viewership of live matches and games is also going to increase.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Agarwal said that global players are coming to India because the market can offer amazing growth for the next 7-8 years.

He said, “A lot of global game publishers coming to India because it’s the largest gaming market which can offer them amazing growth over next 7-8 years as compared to US or China which are low growth markets compared to India.”

Talking about business, he said that brands are partnering with the company and that is helping it grow as well, adding that e-sports viewership growth, content viewership has doubled year on year (YoY).

