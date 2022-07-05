Crackdown against Vivo, Xiaomi and other Chinese mobile companies as ED conducts search operations at more than 40 locations

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday is conducting searches at 40 locations of Chinese-owned mobile companies. The searches are being done with respect to violations of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Chinese mobile companies have been under the government's radar for quite a long time, including several searches in the past that have been conducted by the Income Tax Division also by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs as well.

This was an alert that was flagged by the Ministry of Home Affairs that there have been serious violations that have been noted. So going forward on these violations and these alerts, the Enforcement Directorate is taking forward another set of searches.

As per people in the know, search operations have been undertaken in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.

Last month, the mobile phone manufacturer’s J&K distributor Grand Prospect International Communication came under the scanner of enforcement agencies after the corporate affairs ministry found that that at least two Chinese shareholders submitted forged documents and bogus Indian addresses.

