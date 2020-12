VIDEOS

CNBC-TV18 and IntelIndia present Future-proof Your Business – Deep Tech Dividend

Updated : December 14, 2020 08:45 PM IST

With data predicted to be the transformational force fuelling global economy by an estimated $13 trillion, governments and enterprises have been investing in AI, AR, VR, and other emerging technologies to unlock its potential. CNBC-TV18’s Mridu Bhandari speaks to Nivruti Rai from Intel, Dr. Hemant Darbari from C-DAC and Dr. Tinku Acharya from Videonetics about data, deep tech, and the potential pay-offs. Watch the episode of CNBC-TV18 and IntelIndia present Future-proof Your Business on Saturday at 1:30 PM and Sun at 6 PM only on CNBC-TV18