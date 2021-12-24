0

Chip shortage issue not yet over: Dixon Tech

By Sonia Shenoy   | Anuj Singhal   | Prashant Nair  | IST (Published)
Atul Lall, managing director of Dixon Technologies, on Friday, said that the chip shortage problem is not yet resolved.

Atul Lall, managing director of Dixon Technologies, on Friday, said that the chip shortage problem is not yet resolved.
“It’s slightly better but is the situation completely under control – no,” he said.
However, commodity prices have been softening over the past few weeks, he said.
Talking about business, Lall said that margin may remain under pressure this quarter but will improve from Q4 of FY22.
The mobile segment will remain a big contributor to growth going forward, Lall told CNBC-TV18.
