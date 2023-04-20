Apple CEO Tim Cook welcomes customers to the company's first Delhi store inspired by city's gates

On Thursday, Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, greeted customers at the company's first store in the national capital. The store, located in Select Citywalk Mall in Delhi, features a unique design inspired by Delhi's numerous gates.
However, the Saket store is smaller than the store that recently opened in Jio World Drive at Bandra Kurla Complex.
Cook's visit not only highlights the significance of the Indian market, where Apple sold seven million products in 2022, but also signals Apple's emergence in India as a manufacturing and export hub.
For more information, refer to the accompanying video by CNBC-TV18's Ashmit Kumar and Shibani Gharat.