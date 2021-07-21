  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Technology
VIDEOS
India

10 sitting Prime Ministers, 3 presidents and a King on the list for potential Pegasus surveillance

Updated : July 21, 2021 19:11:38 IST

Ten sitting Prime Ministers across the globe, three Presidents, and a King are on the list of potential surveillance targets, whose phone numbers were allegedly targeted using the Pegasus spyware. However, the NSO Group maintains that they prohibit the use of their spyware on surveilling law-abiding citizens.

Not just heads of state, names of several Indian activists also feature on the database. The most notable among them is French President Emmanuel Macron and 15 French ministers were targeted somewhere between 2017 and 2019.

Also on that list are the numbers of Iraq's president Barham Salih and South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. The Washington Post is also reporting that the numbers of Egyptian prime minister and Morocco's prime minister were there on that list. Seven former prime ministers were targeted using the same Pegasus spyware.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra for more details.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement