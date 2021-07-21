10 sitting Prime Ministers, 3 presidents and a King on the list for potential Pegasus surveillance

VIDEOS

Updated : July 21, 2021 19:11:38 IST

Ten sitting Prime Ministers across the globe, three Presidents, and a King are on the list of potential surveillance targets, whose phone numbers were allegedly targeted using the Pegasus spyware. However, the NSO Group maintains that they prohibit the use of their spyware on surveilling law-abiding citizens.

Not just heads of state, names of several Indian activists also feature on the database. The most notable among them is French President Emmanuel Macron and 15 French ministers were targeted somewhere between 2017 and 2019.

Also on that list are the numbers of Iraq's president Barham Salih and South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. The Washington Post is also reporting that the numbers of Egyptian prime minister and Morocco's prime minister were there on that list. Seven former prime ministers were targeted using the same Pegasus spyware.