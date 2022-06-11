Use of Artificial Intelligence and digital tech is the biggest revolution in marketing, say experts

Pearson in India recently launched the 16th edition of its Marketing Management text book. The book is inline with the dynamic environment inhabited by today’s marketers and offers a distinctive perspective for readers to understand the changing global marketplace and the impact of technology on strategic marketing decisions.

If you are a marketer or a student of marketing then you might know your marketing management text book at the back of your hand.

The book in its 16th edition features a lot of interesting case studies and theoretical insights compiled by gurus in marketing.

CNBC-TV18 spoke with Philip Kotler, Professor Emeritus of Marketing at Kellogg School of Management; Jagdish Sheth, Charles H Kellstadt Professor of Business at Gouzueta Business School; Kevin Lane Keller, E B Osborn Professor of Marketing at Tuck School of Business; G Shainesh, Professor of Marketing at IIMB and Alexander Chernev, Professor of Marketing at Kellogg School of Management to find how new thinking in the field of marketing is being reflected in the latest edition of Marketing Management and how the pandemic has changed the role of marketing functions.

