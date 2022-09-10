    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsstoryboard18 News

    Twitter Trends 2022 report reveals 3 big movements emerging to top of conversation

    videos | IST

    Twitter Trends 2022 report reveals 3 big movements emerging to top of conversation

    Profile image
    By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
    Mini

    Twitter Trends report found three biggest movements emerging to the top of the conversation, finance go social, fans build worlds and entrepreneurship hits peak culture. To discuss more about the report, Storyboard18 spoke to Preetha Athrey - Director, Global Business Marketing, Twitter APAC and Lisa Cowie, Global Head of Twitter Trends to talk about global trends that have emerged from the research.

    Twitter Trends report has captured the themes and interests that are shaping consumer behaviour in the global and Indian market. This year's Twitter Trends report dives deep into what's now what's next and what lies in the future.
    This year, the report found three biggest movements emerging to the top of the conversation, finance go social, fans build worlds and entrepreneurship hits peak culture.
    To discuss more about the report, Storyboard18 spoke to Preetha Athrey - Director, Global Business Marketing, Twitter APAC and Lisa Cowie, Global Head of Twitter Trends to talk about global trends that have emerged from the research.
    Talking about finance go social trend, Athrey said, “This trend reflects Indians growing interest in learning and sharing about investments, markets and all things money. I would say that investing has truly entered the timeline and the chat.”
    “We all know that fan communities have been prevalent for many many years. But today these communities are now at the front and centre of conversations as fans today no longer just follow the celebrities.”
    “The last entrepreneurship hits peak culture - building a business has never been more exciting and having recently emerged as the third largest unicorn ecosystem in the world, startup culture in India is truly booming. On Twitter, we have seen founders building communities along with their own personal brands, inspiring a whole host of new, more diverse entrepreneurs who are starting their journey.”
    Watch video for more
    Also Read: Finance, fandom, founders: Twitter unveils big trends shaping online discourse
    (Edited by : Anshul)
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng