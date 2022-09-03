TrueCaller CEO says users will see new design and speed improvements in its new iOS app

Traditionally TrueCaller has always worked a lot better on Android but that is set to change now. TrueCaller has rewritten their iOS app from the ground-up to be lighter, more efficient, while offering better spam, scam and business call identification compared to the original version of the app.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Alan Mamedi , Co-Founder and CEO of TrueCaller said, “Only 4.5 percent of our user base is on iOS, so we haven’t really spent time and resources into improving it. However now that we see a bigger potential in the near future, we felt that it was time to just rebuild it from scratch."

"So we made sure to build technology around it to make the experience even better. The app size is half the size of what it was before, so it makes it easier for users to download it faster from the app store and so forth,” he added.

