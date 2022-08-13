Thums Up launches new campaign #HarHaathToofan and Indianizing the menu at Starbucks

Thums Up's new campaign #HarHaathToofan presents an ode to inspirational people whose hands have built India over the years. Tata Starbucks that will be celebrating 10 years in India this year has introduced a range of beverages to cater to Indian taste including cardamom chai, masala chai and filter coffee at its outlets in Bengaluru, Bhopal, Indore and Gurugram.

As we celebrate 75 years of Independence this weekend, the brand Thums Up in itself has made India proud in many ways. This soft drink brand, which was launched almost 45 years ago, in 1977 became a $1 billion brand in India.

Storyboard18 caught up with Arnab Roy, Vice President and Head-Marketing, Coca-Cola India and SouthWest Asia to discuss their next milestone and how are they going to achieve it in these tough times.

Storyboard18 caught up with Sushant Dash, CEO, of Tata Starbucks to find out what took the brand 10 years to diversify its offerings, make it affordable, and what are the company's expansion plans for the Indian market.

GE recently announced the brand names or the future companies that will create through its planned separation into three global public companies focused on the sectors of healthcare, energy, and aviation.

GE HealthCare, GE Vernova, and GE Aerospace have retained the GE monogram.

Storyboard18’s Shibani Gharat spoke to GE’s CMO, Linda Boff to understand what it takes to reinvent and refresh a 130-year-old brand into three new identities and her thoughts on steering the company through these challenging times.

For full interview, watch the accompanying video