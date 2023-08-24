Each technological advancement and revolution has left a permanent mark on the customer service industry. However, what we are currently witnessing is unparalleled in its scope.

The emergence of technology-driven tools and rapidly evolving customer expectations are reshaping the landscape for businesses and the realm of customer experience.

When harnessed effectively, the synergy between technology , intent, and imagination can revolutionise a company's operations, elevating customer experience into an engine of growth that not only boosts sales and satisfaction but, most importantly, fosters customer loyalty.

In a special episode of Media Dialogues with Storyboard18 , Arun Parameswaran, senior VP and MD for India at Salesforce, Devendra Patil, head of business excellence at Hafele India, and Abhishek Gupta, chief marketing officer at Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, delve into how leading enterprises are reshaping the customer experience paradigm, turning it from a cost center into a profit center.

Watch the video for the entire discussion.