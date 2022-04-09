Storyboard18 | Zoom's way forward, Lintas book launch and all about Dentsu's new look

In this episode of Storyboard18, in an exclusive conversation, Shibani Gharat spoke to Velchamy Sankarlingam, President of Product and Engineering at Zoom on his recent visit to India to announce that Zoom is setting up a second technology centre in the country in Chennai.

Since the pandemic hit us, much of our real-life social interaction has been replaced by Zoom meetings. Zoom went from being a niche business software, popular amongst certain businesses and tech companies, to the way people just did about everything. Individuals, businesses and government organisations adopted Zoom at a rapid speed in the initial weeks of the pandemic and continued its usage as we moved in and out of COVID-19 waves and lockdowns over the past two years. But what's next for the platform?

In this episode of Storyboard18, in an exclusive conversation, Shibani Gharat spoke to Velchamy Sankarlingam, President of Product and Engineering at Zoom on his recent visit to India to announce that Zoom is setting up a second technology centre in the country in Chennai.

MullenLowe Lintas Group recently launched its book Brands To Stands which showcases its purpose-led brand-building philosophy authored by S Subramanyeswar of MullenLowe Group.

On the sidelines of this launch, Ankit Saxena spoke to Amer Jaleel, Group CCO and Chairman MullenLowe Lintas Group and S Subramanyeswar, Chief Strategy Officer-Asia Pacific and Head of Global Planning Council, MullenLowe Group about building brands with purpose.

The Indian unit of Dentsu was hit by a wave of high profile exits in the past year amidst attempts to transform into an integrated business. From the exodus of agency bigwigs to restructuring to internal audits, the business has been grappling with the perception of upheaval.

As a key part of Dentsu India 2.0 transformation agenda, Dentsu International announced the creation of a new market leadership role of chief client officer and elevated Narayan Devanathan to this role for India, last year.

Shibani Gharat caught up with Narayan Devanathan, Chief Client Officer at Dentsu India in an exclusive conversation on what does new Dentsu looks like.

For the full show, watch the accompanying video