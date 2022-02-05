Storyboard18: World of Play, the journey so far…

Storyboard18 caught up with Vikas Jain, Chairman and MD, World of Play about setting up of a brand in the thick of the pandemic.

World of Play is a tech brand setup by Micromax co-founder Vikas Jain. In the thick of the pandemic, the company launched its first few set of products and now have products spanning across various categories from fitness bands to bluetooth headphones. The company is looking at tapping into the growing consumer electronic market in the country and calls itself an IoT company. Storyboard18 caught up with Vikas Jain, Chairman and MD of World of Play to find out more.

Watch the accompanying video for more.