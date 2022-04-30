Storyboard18: Will focus on meaningful connections with consumers, says Yahoo's Ivan Markman

Storyboard18 is in an exclusive conversation with Yahoo's Chief Business Officer, Ivan Markman, Yoga Bar founders Suhasini Sampath and Anindita Sampath and Rado's Global CEO, Adrian Bosshard.

Storyboard18 is in an exclusive conversation with Ivan Markman, Chief Business Officer at Yahoo. He spoke about what does new Yahoo look like, their expectations from the India market and what will Web 3.0 mean for marketers.

“The new Yahoo is a growth engine and we are stronger than ever. We are going to be focusing on the areas of meaningful connections with consumers and helping with that connect advertisers and publishers for growth in the ever evolving ecosystem of more immersive experiences,” he said.

Health food brand Yoga Bar recently announced that they have seen 6 times increase in their revenues in the past two years to Rs 200 crore. To aid their growth, they expanded their manufacturing capabilities recently. Storyboard18 spoke with Yoga Bar founders Suhasini Sampath and Anindita Sampath about their fast-growing and new-age food startup and their attempts to make Yoga Bar a household name.

Over a unique yacht experience, Storyboard18 caught up with Adrian Bosshard, Global CEO, Rado, who was visiting India this week. He spoke about the growth of the luxury watch market in India, expanding to tier-II and tier-III markets in the country and the impact of increasing popularity of smart watches on the brand and much more.

For the entire show, watch the accompanying video