Storyboard18: upGrad’s new campaign on importance of meaningful online MBAs

upGrad has launched a new campaign to bring out the importance of meaningful online MBAs in today's competitive ecosystem, for enabling professionals to move ahead in their careers.

Marking the second leg, this campaign is in continuation to the brand's recently launched campaign 'Fast Forward your career with online courses from upGrad' which was launched during the IPL.

Arjun Mohan, CEO - India, upGrad speaks to Ankita Saxena about this new campaign, how is the unlock likely to impact their business of online courses, and much more.

Watch accompanying video for more.