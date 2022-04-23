Storyboard18: Tyler Turnbull on his vision for FCB; Bajaj Electricals sees good traction for fans and coolers

Tyler Turnbull recently took over as FCB’s global CEO after the departure of Carter Murray, and a month down the line, he is on a trip to India to take stock of the India market.

Tyler Turnbull recently took over as FCB’s global CEO after the departure of Carter Murray, and a month down the line, he is on a trip to India to take stock of the India market. On the sidelines of his India tour, CNBC-TV18’s Ankita Saxena spoke to him about his vision for FCB, restructuring at FCB India, acquiring new specialised talent, and the impact of Web 3.0 on advertising.

The last two summers for many consumer brands have been in a lull due to the pandemic. However, as the things go back to normal, this summer looks promising, which is also seen the way in which many brands are coming up with the new summer-specific campaigns. One such brand is Bajaj Electricals. This consumer appliances brand has launched a new range of fans through a new multimedia campaign ‘Fan nahin Fantastic’ to help consumers have a pleasant summer experience. Also, the company had launched a multimedia campaign for their new air coolers. To talk about their plans for summer, key focus areas in the coming months, and the impact of the pandemic on the consumer appliances business, Storyboard18 spoke to Anuj Poddar, Executive Director of Bajaj Electricals Limited.

Cryptocurrency trading platform ZebPay has rolled out its first advertising campaign in India with an aim to establish a differentiated positioning as ‘Crypto Mein Pro’. To talk about this campaign and about advertising of crypto products in India, Storyboard18 spoke to Avinash Shekar, CEO, ZebPay.

