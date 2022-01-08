Storyboard18: Tata Tea Agni campaign – Unravelling the josh for life

Talking with Storyboard’s Shibani Gharat, Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages, India & South Asia at Tata Consumer Products discussed about Tata Tea Agni and the opportunities in the affordable tea category.

In order to increase its hold in the affordable tea market in India, Tata Tea Agni is restaging itself after 10 years. Along with the restage, they are also launching a new TVC, which highlights the concept of josh and it is narrated through the stories of hardship and passion of the Indian women hockey starlets, Gurjit Kaur, Vandana Kataria and Neha Goyal. Storyboard’s Shibani Gharat is in conversation with Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages, India and South Asia at Tata Consumer Products about this.

Watch the accompanying video for more.