Storyboard18: Shah Rukh Khan's Toofani partnership with Thums Up

Many stars have endorsed Thums Up and the brand’s new campaign features Shah Rukh Khan. The campaign asserts ‘Soft Drink Nahin, Toofan’ as SRK repeats the upside-down bottle action of ‘Palat De’.

Storyboard caught up with Arnab Roy, VP and Head, Marketing, Coca Cola INSWA, Piyush Pandey, Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman India of Ogilvy and Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer of Ogilvy India for an exclusive conversation about the campaign.

The top officials spoke about how the brand is repositioning the commonly used word ‘soft drink’ in the campaign, the plan for the summer season and how it has been reinventing ‘Toofan’ for over five decades and making it relevant for the Indian consumer.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.