Storyboard18: Roadmap ahead for FCB; GroupM’s outlook for India market

In this episode of Storyboard18, Susan Credle, FCB Global Chair and Global Chief Creative Officer; and Tina Allan, FCB Global Partner, Head of Data Science and Connections talk about their recent visit to India. Also watch Ashutosh Srivastava, APAC, CEO for GroupM shared his outlook and expectations for the Indian market.

After two years of being in a lockdown as we move towards resuming normal lives, business travel has also started picking up with global leaders taking stock of the Indian market. Ankita Saxena spoke to Susan Credle, FCB Global Chair and Global Chief Creative Officer; and Tina Allan, FCB Global Partner, Head of Data Science and Connections about their recent visit to India. They also spoke about their new roles post the departure of FCB’s Global CEO Carter Murray and how has creativity fuelled by data changed post the pandemic and the impact of inflation on their strategies.

Two years after being named APAC, CEO for GroupM, Ashutosh Srivastava visited India this week. Storyboard18 caught up with him on the sidelines of his visit where he shared his outlook and expectations for the Indian market, how GroupM is working on a media decarbonisation programme, the firm’s efforts towards building talent, infrastructure and more.

Watch the accompanying video for more