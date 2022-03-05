Storyboard18: Real women weigh in representation of Women in Ads

Storyboard18’s Shibani Gharat caught up with a bunch of women from different fields, who are also consumers of various products, to understand how do they look at the efforts by brands focusing on gender equality and pay parity issues.

Over the past two years, we have seen how brands across different sectors and categories have upped their focus on gender issues and have dived into conversations around pay parity, gender equality, equal division of household work, addressing the issue of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) gap and body positivity and much more.

In this special episode, Storyboard18’s Shibani Gharat caught up with a bunch of women from different fields, who are also consumers of these products, to understand how do they look at these efforts by brands. Do they see any merit in these efforts to empower women or do they look at it as a mere lip service and another way to sell their products? Do they find the portrayal of women in these ads realistic?

Watch the accompanying video for more details.