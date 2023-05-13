Storyboard18 | Procter & Gamble's commitment to advancing equality and inclusion

Procter & Gamble, one of the world's largest consumer goods companies, is committed to advancing equality and inclusion across the country. At the 4th annual #WeSeeEqual Summit 2023, the company announced new commitments towards this goal. A couple of years ago, P&G had set a goal to achieve 50 percent representation of female directors behind the camera for the company's brand ads by 2024. However, the company claims to have achieved this goal one year ahead of schedule.

Sharat Verma, chief marketing officer and vice-president of fabric care at P&G India, said the company wants to use its advertising as a force for good and growth by having meaningful conversations and promoting positive imagery.

“Equality and inclusion are core to how we work at P&G. We want to use our voice in advertising, to be a force for good and growth. We want to have meaningful conversations and put out positive imagery. So, these are really our two focus areas,” Verma said.

