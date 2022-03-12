Storyboard18: Piramal Enterprises’ Nandini Piramal on pharma business outlook

In an exclusive conversation with Storyboard18’s Delshad Irani, Nandini Piramal, executive director of Piramal Enterprises shared the company’s plans and ambitions for the global pharma major Piramal’s Consumer Products Division.

Piramal shed light on how over the past few years the company has shifted its focus on building a consumer pool for its brands and aims to double the turnover to Rs 1,000 crore in the next 3 years.

She also shared how the company has heavily invested in marketing and onboarded a host of celebrity brand endorsers.

