Storyboard18: Olay kicks off its #STEMTheGap campaign in India

P&G’s brand Olay is putting focus on representation of women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields. With an aim to bridge the STEM gap in India, P&G’s brand Olay is also launching a purpose driven campaign with an aim to encourage women to pursue their passion and follow careers in the STEM fields. Globally, P&G committed to women in STEM back in 2019 and now they are extending it to the India market. Priyali Kamath, Senior Vice President, Skin and Personal Care, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, P&G shared more insights on what are the thoughts behind this particular campaign and initiative and what will be the action taken at the ground level.

Watch the accompanying video for more.