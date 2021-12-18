Storyboard18: Ogilvy India's advice for creative managers moving up the ladder

Storyboard18 in conversation with Ogilvy India's CCOs, Kainaz Karmakar, Sukesh Nayak and Harshad Rajadhyaksha on their brave and bold work during COVID-19.

The global COVID-19 pandemic brought a lot of challenges for the advertising agencies and brands. At the beginning of this pandemic in 2020, Kainaz Karmakar, Sukesh Nayak, and Harshad Rajadhyaksha took charge as chief creative officers (CCOs) for Ogilvy India. But despite remote working conditions, lockdowns, uncertainty, and the challenges of the pandemic, Ogilvy managed to produce groundbreaking work under their creative leadership.

Their campaigns for Mondelez, Dove, JSW, Thums Up, Savlon, 5-Star, Asian Paints, and many other brands stood out. They were appreciated by the audience and industry peers alike.

Watch the accompanying video to know how these CCOs made their brave and bold work happen during tough times and what to expect in the coming days. They also have advice for those moving up the ladder of creative management.