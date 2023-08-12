Storyboard18 in conversation with 'AI Kaur': Revolutionising news with collaborative AI journalism

1 Min Read
News18, a leading media outlet, has taken a remarkable step towards harnessing the power of AI in journalism by introducing their latest innovation: 'AI Kaur'. With this step News18 is taking the lead in exploring the power of collaborative AI to deliver the best and the most relevant content to the viewers.
Storyboard18 had the opportunity to delve into the world of 'AI Kaur'. In a candid conversation, she explored the intricacies of this collaborative AI anchor and shed light on the potential it holds for the future of news broadcasting. The integration of AI in news media is not about replacing human anchors, but rather about enhancing their abilities and expanding the scope of news delivery.
To witness this groundbreaking fusion, watch the video where Shibani Gharat engages in a conversation with the marvel that is 'AI Kaur'.
