Storyboard18: Mindshare, Tata Play on new brand identity; Cadbury Dairy Milk’s new campaign

On CNBC-TV18’s Storyboard18, watch Greg Brooks, Global Chief Marketing and Culture Officer at Mindshare, and Parthasarathy Mandayam, CEO, Mindshare, South Asia speak about their global brand refresh and what it means for the Indian market.

On CNBC-TV18’s Storyboard18, watch Greg Brooks, Global Chief Marketing and Culture Officer at Mindshare, and Parthasarathy Mandayam, CEO, Mindshare, South Asia speak about their global brand refresh and what it means for the Indian market.

Also watch Shibani Gharat in conversation with Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director – Marketing at Mondelez India on how its new campaign aims to create a space for itself in the refrigerator of every Indian household.

From this week onwards Tata Sky has become Tata Play, Shibani Gharat spoke to Harit Nagpal, MD and CEO of Tata Play about this new brand identity and what will it mean for the brand and the consumers.

Watch video for more.