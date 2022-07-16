Storyboard18: Meta’s Sandeep Bhushan on Meta Marketing Summit in India

Storyboard18 is in conversation with Sandeep Bhushan, Director and Head of GMS, India at Meta on the sidelines of Meta Marketing Summit that they are hosting this month. NBA Deputy Commissioner, Mark Tatum speak about how Indian viewers consume NBA and NBA’s strategy to unlock new audiences in this market.

Meta is hosting its inaugural Marketing Summit in India this month. The event is meant for senior business leaders and the event will specifically address the question of profitability and growth in the changing macro-economic environment. Storyboard18’s Shibani Gharat spoke to Sandeep Bhushan, Director, and Head of GMS, India at Meta to talk about this event.

In this special Month In Focus-Just Sports presented by Sports 18 Storyboard18 is in conversation with NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum. He talked about many things including the kind of potential that they see in the Indian market, their efforts to unlock a new audience in this market and the kind of advertising interest around this sport.

Storyboard18’s Shibani Gharat spoke to Mayuri Saikia, Director of Marketing (Consumer), Dell Technologies, India on their recent ‘Back to College’ campaign. Under the company's ongoing outreach, ‘Yeh hai Padhai 2.0’, this campaign reaffirms Dell's commitment and aligns with the changing dynamics of the education industry and an engaging effort to equip today's youth with modern PCs that can help them transform their passion into lucrative careers.

