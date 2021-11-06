Storyboard18: Mastercard's Raja Rajamannar in conversation with Meesho's Vidit Aatrey

To celebrate Storyboard18’s new journey, here is a new series called 'Build to Last' wherein a leading global marketer, Mastercard's Global CMO Raja Rajamannar is joined by unicorn social commerce company Meesho's founder Vidit Aatrey.

Two decades ago Storyboard was launched on CNBC-TV18 to cover the ever-evolving media, advertising and marketing industry. Over the years we have seen and lived through the journeys of many homegrown brands becoming large companies to reckon with. We have also been a part of the career path of an account executive to a CEO, junior CD to CCO or a brand manager to CMO. Now is it time for us to unveil our next chapter. Our endeavor is to take Storyboard to new heights and across the vast breadth of the Network18 Group.

Also Delshad Irani of Network18 shared the vision for Storyboard18.

To celebrate this new journey, we are delighted to kick off a new series called 'Build to Last' hosted by a leading global marketer, Mastercard's Global CMO Raja Rajamannar.

The series will help to decode new realities and the power of Brand in building lasting Indian companies. In this episode Raja Rajamannar is joined by unicorn social commerce company Meesho's founder Vidit Aatrey.

Vidit is leading one of the most exciting brands being built in India.

For full interview, watch accompanying video..